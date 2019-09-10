It's over, Charlie Brown: Copyright suit dropped against Dollywood over use of classic Christmas song

In 2019, Lee Mendelson Film Productions sued Dollywood for copyright infringement of the song "Christmas Time Is Here".

Two icons of entertainment are no longer fighting over use of a classic Charlie Brown Christmas song at Dollywood.

Federal court papers filed June 24 in U.S. District Court in Knoxville show Lee Mendelson Film Productions Inc. of Burlingame, Calif., and the Dollywood Company have agreed that claims by Mendelson against the Pigeon Forge company have ended.

The case can't be resurrected, a federal motion states. Each side has agreed to cover their own attorneys fees and costs.

While court records don't show the case was settled, the two sides had been in settlement talks and were in the process of picking a mediator as of May.

"We are pleased to have the case behind us," Dollywood spokesman Pete Owens told WBIR on Tuesday.

10News also reached out Tuesday to Mendelson's attorney for comment.

In October 2019, Mendelson objected to what it said was Dollywood's unauthorized use of "Christmas Time Is Here" in a seasonal show. It sought $150,000.

Written by pianist Vince Guaraldi with lyrics by Lee Mendelson, the song is featured in the animated classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas", which came out in 1965 and airs every December.

Mendelson, a writer, producer and director, alleged the music was used without a license for dramatic rights at various shows at Dollywood's other properties such as the DreamMore Resort.

The lawsuit claimed Dollywood was notified about the alleged infringement in September 2018.

In its response filed a couple months later, Dollywood said it stopped using the song in 2018. It acknowledged it may have started using it as far back as 2007.

But Dollywood said it had a license to use the song. It also claimed the usage was not dramatic and didn't infringe on Mendelson's ownership.

Mendelson had a long association with "Peanuts" creator Charles M. Schulz, another Bay Area resident, that resulted in many TV specials as well as feature-length films.