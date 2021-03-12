Italy has new restrictions for the unvaccinated

Italy is tightening restrictions on the unvaccinated while allowing those who are vaccinated go about life more or less as usual.

ROME, Italy — Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people as the holidays draw near.

It is excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums into the New Year to control the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots.

Starting Monday through Jan. 15, Italian police can check whether diners seated in restaurants or bars have a “super” health pass certifying that they are either vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

Those who used to rely on just a recent negative test are not allowed in.

Authorities also imposed a requirement that at least “basic” health pass, which can be obtained with a negative test, must be used to get on local transport and to check into hotels.

A 50-year-old Roman became the first to receive a 400-euro ($450) fine after getting off the bus at the northern Flaminio station without the “basic” health pass, said Stefano Napoli, deputy chief of Rome's municipal police force.

Italy’s vaccination rate is higher than many of its neighbors, at 85% of the eligible population aged 12 and older and 77% of the total population. But people in their 30s, 40s and 50s have proved the most reluctant to get vaccinated, with nearly 3.5 million still not having received their first dose.

The number of new infections in Italy has been rising for the past six weeks, a worrying trend as Italians plan holiday parties and getaways to spend time with friends and family.

