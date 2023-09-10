Kentuckians stranded in Israel as war breaks out after Hamas attack

A group of Nelson County residents were on a Holy Land tour when the conflict unfolded. They are expected to get home later this week.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A group of Nelson County residents stranded in Israel as conflict between the Hamas militant group unfolds in the Middle East are now safely outside of the country.

Mayor J. Richard Heaton released a statement regarding the matter on Sunday after speaking with Kentucky state Senator Jimmy Higdon.

Heaton said the group, which has not been identified, was on a Holy Land tour during Hamas’ attack on Israel.

On Monday, Senator Higdon said the Bardstown residents are now safely out of the country and will be back in the United States on Wednesday.

"This group of Nelson County residents found themselves in a challenging situation," Heaton said Monday, adding local leaders immediately contacted Kentucky's delegates in Congress and the Senate.

"Their efforts were met with swift and effective action," he said. "Leader [Mitch] McConnell, Senator [Rand] Paul, Congressman [Brett] Guthrie, and Congressman [Thomas] Massie, in cooperation with the Pentagon, the U.S. Embassy, and other relevant authorities, worked tirelessly to facilitate the safe return of our citizens. Their commitment to this cause has been exemplary, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support."

However, another Kentucky family is still stuck in Israel.

"When you hear the bombs go off it's scary and you know something's happening and people are being killed," Kentuckian Linda Schuster said. "Whether it's on one side or the other."

Schuster and her family flew into the country on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and have been stuck inside their hotel rooms in Tel Aviv since Saturday.

Israel’s government had declared war for the first time in 50 years on Sunday and are taking “significant military steps” to retaliate the Hamas-led attack on Saturday.

The number of dead continues to rise as the conflict enters a second day.

President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the attacks “unconscionable” and planned to send more U.S. support in the region.

U.S. citizens seeking to be in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Israel can fill out this online form or call (888) 407-4747. And for Kentuckians needing to contact Senator McConnell's office, please call (502) 582-6304.

