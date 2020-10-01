Iran's state media say authorities have invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed, killing all 176 people on board.

The move came after Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by an Iranian missile amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying Iran "has invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigations.”

He says it will also welcome experts from other countries' whose citizens died in the crash.

The Ukrainian International Airlines 737-800 crashed the same morning that Iran launched a series of missiles at Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops. The missile attack was retaliation for the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran has said the cause of the crash was mechanical and not related to the missile launches. It said Thursday that the pilots never called for help and that they were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down.

U.S., Canadian and British officials said Thursday it is “highly likely” the plane was shot down unintentionally. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence showed the plane was hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

Sixty-three of those on the plane were Canadian citizens.

