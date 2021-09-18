Inspiration4 civilian crew returns from orbit; parachutes down off the coast of Florida

The mission raised almost $150 million to help cure childhood cancer, a news release reported.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After lifting off from Cape Canaveral at 8:02 p.m. on Wednesday, the world's first all-civilian Inspiration4 crew returned home.

The crew came back from orbit after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening, parachuting down into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

Officials said in a news release the Dragon capsule completed two burns Friday night to reduce the spacecraft's altitude to approximately 365 km and line up the ground track with the landing site.

During their almost 48 hours in space, officials say the civilians had a busy time doing different activities, including:

A live inflight update showcasing some of what they have been doing in space at 5 p.m. EDT on Sept. 17.

A recorded interview with a few patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to give them a first look at the spacecraft’s cupola observation window and answer questions.

The opportunity to ring the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 17.

Enjoying fresh food throughout the mission.

And talking with a number of supporters during both days of the mission so far, including actor Tom Cruise, SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk , and the crew’s families and close friends.

The mission has now raised almost $150 million to help cure childhood cancer, the news release reported.

With the initial $100 million gift from Isaacman to St. Jude, Inspiration4 has the goal of raining $200 million to "help accelerate research advancements and save more children worldwide."

People can donate by going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's website.