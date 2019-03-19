An 8-month-old girl is missing from Indianapolis, and the Indianapolis Metro Police Department are seeking the public's help to find her.

Amiah Robertson was last seen on March 14 at 229 S Holmes Ave, Indianapolis. She has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs about 13 pounds.

Police say that the details of her disappearance are still under investigation, and they are asking for tips that may help them locate Robertson.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robertson should call the Missing Persons Unit of the IMPD at (317)327-6160 to speak to Detective Anthony Weaver.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.