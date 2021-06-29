Indiana woman pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

Dona Sue Bissey was at the Capitol with Anna Morgan-Lloyd, the first Capitol riot defendant to be sentenced.

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. — A Bloomfield woman pleaded guilty on Monday for her part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Dona Sue Bissey, 52, was initially facing four charges including: entering and remaining in a restricted building, two counts connected to disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

In June she reached an agreement with prosecutors and on Monday, July 19, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to our news partners at the Tribune-Star.

She will have a sentencing hearing on Oct. 12, where she could face a maximum charge of up to six months in prison, which could include a term of probation and up to a $5,000 fine. The Tribune-Star reported the government is asking for a $500 fine in addition to the required $10 sentencing fee.

Bissey was allegedly at the Capitol with Anna Morgan-Lloyd, who was sentenced to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service and a fee of $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol.

She pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge under a deal with prosecutors.

Investigators laid out the case using the women’s comments and photos on Facebook as evidence they were in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and went inside the Capitol.

In one comment, the charges say Bissey responded to a question about whether they entered the building… “Yes Ma’am! Probably in the first group of 100-200 people. Picking glass out of my purse.”

The charges say she responded to a question about whether she went into any offices by writing, “NO. Just hallway. Not in Rotunda.”

The charges say that Morgan-Lloyd also posted photos on her Facebook page and wrote, “I’m here. Best day ever. We stormed the capitol building me and Dona Bissey were in the first 50 people in.”

The charges also quote Bissey as writing, “I can tell you even though windows and doors were busted, the Police stood with arms crossed. No force. Some even opened doors and fences. Seen it with my own eyes.”

Here is the full report against Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd.