Indiana's largest teachers union says elementary school teachers were shot "execution style" with plastic pellets from airsoft guns during an active shooter drill in January, leaving them with welts and bleeding. The incident was brought up during open testimony before the Indiana legislature this week and two teachers gave more detail to a local newspaper.

The Indianapolis Star reports the incident happened in Monticello, a 90-minute drive north of Indianapolis.

Two elementary school teachers, speaking anonymously to the Star, reportedly said teachers were asked by law enforcement to kneel against a classroom wall before being shot without warning with the pellets.

“They told us, ‘This is what happens if you just cower and do nothing,’” one of the teachers reportedly said." “They shot all of us across our backs. I was hit four times."

One teacher said a pellet broke her skin in one spot and she was left with a scab for several weeks.

The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) also tweeted about the incident during a school safety bill hearing Wednesday, describing the shooting as "execution style."

"During active shooter drill, four teachers at a time were taken into a room, told to crouch down and were shot execution style with some sort of projectiles - resulting in injuries to the extent that welts appeared, and blood was drawn," the ISTA tweeted.

"The teachers were terrified, but were told not to tell anyone what happened. Teachers waiting outside that heard the screaming were brought into the room four at a time and the shooting process was repeated," ISTA continued.

"No one in education takes these drills lightly. The risk of harming someone far outweighs whatever added realism one is trying to convey here. ISTA requests an amendment in bill so that more reasonable limits are placed on these drills," ISTA said.

The sheriff of White County told the Star his department has conducted training for years and used the airsoft gun in the past, but that it will no longer be used with the teachers.

"We were made aware that one teacher was upset," Sheriff Bill Brooks reportedly said. "And we ended it."

The teachers told the Star they were not informed before the training that they would be shot.

Getty Images/iStockphoto