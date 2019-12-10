An Indiana State Police trooper is dead after a traffic crash in Tippecanoe County Friday night.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. on Old State Road 25 near Stair Road, not far from Americus along the Wabash River.

Trooper Peter R. Stephan, 27, was killed. He's a four-year veteran of ISP. Stephen was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates Stephan was heading northbound on Old State Road 25 south of Stair Road when his 2018 Dodge Charger squad car entered a curve. For reasons that authorities have yet to determine, his car left the east side of the roadway, rolled at least once and crashed into a utility pole.

He was responding to a request for assistance call from another trooper in Americus.

Stephan is survived by his wife and six-month-old daughter.

"Our heart breaks for his family, for his friends for his coworkers," said State Police spokesman Sgt. Ron Galaviz.

The Indiana State Police is mourning the death of Trooper Peter R. Stephan, who died after a single vehicle crash on Oct. 11, 2019.

Indiana State Police

State Police are planning to set up a single memorial fund for Stephan's family, and are requesting no other fundraiser account be started on their behalf.

"This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

"It’s a tremendous loss for the community," said Galaviz, "a young man with a great future ahead of him."