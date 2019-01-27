WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone may be accused of lying and tampering with witnesses, but it's equally notable what he's not charged with: colluding with the Kremlin in a grand conspiracy to help Trump win the presidency in 2016.

Stone's case is the latest in a series brought by special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL'-ur) to focus on cover-ups but lay out no underlying crime. One by one, Trump aides have been accused of lying to investigators or encouraging others to do about Russia-related contacts during the campaign and transition period.

Mueller may well have evidence of criminal coordination between Trump associates and Russia that he has yet to reveal. But so far, he's focused repeatedly on those he believes have tried to throw investigators off the trail.