HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead after three vehicles crashed on a South Carolina highway early Saturday morning, including the tour bus of country star Travis Tritt.

A jeep was driving the wrong way on Highway 22 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it hit a pickup truck head on, according to reports by WBTW.

The driver of the jeep and a passenger in the pickup truck were reportedly killed. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue says a tour bus was also involved in the crash, but no one on-board was injured.

Country music star Travis Tritt later tweeted that his tour bus was hit in the crash, saying "I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died."

Tritt had just performed at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach Friday night.