World-renowned architect I.M. Pei has died at the age of 102, his son told the New York Times.

Some of Pei's most iconic designs include the glass pyramid at the Louvre, the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

Before any of those legendary works, the Chinese American architect also served as the architect for the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Jacqueline Kennedy played a major role in picking him over other candidates, according to the museum's website.

Chinese American architect I.M. Pei smiles as he accepts the Lifetime Achievement award during the 2016 Asia Game Changer Awards ceremony, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in New York.

AP

In 2004, he said that of the dozens of projects he completed in his life, the Louvre was the "most challenging, without doubt. Most difficult."

FILE - In this March 29, 1989 file photo, Chinese American architect I.M. Pei bursts out laughing while posing in front of the Louvre glass pyramid, in the museum's Napoleon Courtyard, prior to its inauguration by French President Francois Mitterrand, in Paris.

AP

Pei's son told New York Times architecture critic Paul Goldberger on Thursday that his father died overnight.