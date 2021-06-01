'iCarly' returns as grown up show in reboot's first trailer

The Paramount+ series picks up nearly 10 years after the Nickelodeon show ended and follows the "iCarly" gang as they navigate their twenties.

WASHINGTON — The "iCarly" gang is back and returning to their webcam roots in the first trailer for the show's upcoming revival.

The Paramount+ series picks up nearly 10 years after the Nickelodeon show ended, following Carly, Spencer and Freddie as they navigate their twenties.

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are reprising their original roles as Carly Shay, Spencer Shay and Freddie Benson for the reboot.

The official trailer also introduces Laci Mosley, who play's Carly's roommate Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett, who play's Freddie's stepdaughter Millicent, according to Entertainment Weekly.

While fans tweeted out their excitement about the "iCarly" reboot, some used the opportunity to discuss Disney's canceled plans for a "Lizzie McGuire reboot."

"You see how Nick is putting iCarly on Paramount+ cause it’s a little more grown up. Now why Disney can’t just do that and put the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Hulu?" Ashley Smalls tweeted.

You see how Nick is putting iCarly on Paramount+ cause it’s a little more grown up. Now why Disney can’t just do that and put the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Hulu? pic.twitter.com/UWyH4Aixa5 — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) June 1, 2021

According to Variety, “Lizzie McGuire” actress Hillary Duff and creator Terri Minsky wanted to do a more adult version of Lizzie for the revival, while Disney wanted something closer to the original series. Before Disney officially pulled the plug, Duff publicly asked to move the revival to Hulu, so they wouldn't need to "live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

see disney is going to be so embarrassed that they didn't go through with that grown up lizzie mcguire reboot when the icarly one does well — Simi 💮 (@maggiesxrose) June 1, 2021

After seeing the trailer for the iCarly revival on Paramount+, I now understand how disappointed y'all were when Disney+ cancelled the Lizzie McGuire revival. — La'Ron S. Readus (@Readus_101) June 1, 2021

Me scrolling these iCarly tweets after Disney blocked grown up Lizzie McGuire reboot. pic.twitter.com/P46NlQhESK — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) June 1, 2021