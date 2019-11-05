As more Democrats throw their hat into the ring of 2020 hopefuls, President Donald Trump is getting more and more creative with his opponents’ nicknames.

However, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg was admittedly scratching his head at his given nickname as he became “Alfred E. Neuman” in a Trump interview with Politico. Alfred E. Neuman is the freckled, red-haired boy mascot of MAD magazine.

When asked about the interview, the 37-year-old told reporters that he had to Google the reference.

“I guess it’s a generational thing. I didn’t get the reference,” Buttigieg said.

As if that passing shade wasn’t enough, Buttigieg continued his jab at the president criticizing trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Although Trump has yet to respond to the mayor's comment, MAD Magazine didn't hesitate to poke fun on Twitter asking: “Who’s Pete Buttigieg? Must be a generational thing.”

RELATED: Who is Pete Buttigieg?

RELATED: Pete Buttigieg, husband attend Jimmy Carter's Sunday school class