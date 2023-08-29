Hurricane Idalia set to make landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a Category 3

Maximum wind speeds are expected to reach up to 115 mph with rainfall totals reaching up to 10 inches.

TAMPA, Florida — Hurricane Idalia, now a Category 1 storm as of Tuesday morning, is expected to be the first Atlantic hurricane to make landfall on Wednesday morning.

Idalia is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 before making landfall around sunrise Wednesday morning west of the Florida town of Perry. Hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher are considered major hurricanes.

According to the National Hurricane Center, “catastrophic storm surge” of 10 to 15 feet is expected between the Aucilla river and Yankeetown, Florida. Additional dangerous storm surge is expected elsewhere along the Florida Gulf Coast.

Thousands along Florida’s west coast are under evacuation orders with even some inland counties issuing evacuation orders or telling residents to be on standby.

Maximum rain totals between six and ten inches expected from northern Florida and through parts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

After making landfall, Idalia will quickly fall to a Category 1 storm in northern Florida before further downgrading to a tropical storm in southeastern Georgia near the Savannah region. It will still see wind speeds between 60 and 70 miles per hour. Idalia will then return to the Atlantic Ocean and turn eastward as a tropical storm, continuing to lose strength.

The Gulf of Mexico has had record warm ocean waters this year – good for hurricanes, not good for humans. Part of a hurricane’s strength comes from warm ocean surface temperatures. The warmer the water, the more fuel tropical systems have. Temperatures in the Gulf have been well over 80 degrees all summer, with waters near the Florida Keys topping near 100 degrees at times.

How strong is a Category 3 hurricane?

Hurricanes are rated based on one minute maximum sustained wind speed using the Saffir-Simpson scale. With wind speeds between 111 and 129 mph, damage from a Category 3 hurricane is considered “devastating.”

As for the type of damage expected, the National Hurricane Center says, “Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.”

The Saffir-Simpson scale is logarithmic. This means that wind damage increases exponentially with increasing wind speeds. To put it another way, the damage potential of a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds of 115 miles per hour (as is forecast for Idalia) can be 30 times greater compared to that of a category 1 hurricane’s minimum speed requirement of 75 mph.

Idalia is not the only hurricane currently. Hurricane Franklin is a Category 4 storm churning over open waters off the U.S. east coast. Although not expected to make landfall, it will likely bring heavy rain, high winds, and high surf to the small island nation of Bermuda.

