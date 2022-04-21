Hulu users report large service disruption

A website that tracks user reports of online service outages showed a large spike in reported Hulu disruptions just before 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

Hulu users across the country were reporting disruptions in service Thursday night. A large number of the reports appeared to be along the East Coast.

The website DownDetector.com, which tracks outage reports submitted by users, indicated a large spike in disruptions starting at about 7:55 p.m. ET. By 8:35 p.m., the number of reported issues passed 50,000.

Most of the reported problems related specifically to video streaming.

A heat map on the site indicated the largest number of reports were coming from Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, although there were indications of problems around the country.

A request for information sent to Hulu was not immediately returned.

The hashtag #HuluDown began trending.

Streaming is awesome until it’s not. #HuluDown — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) April 22, 2022

It’s not just us, good 😅 — Adam Howard (@ahoward1126) April 22, 2022