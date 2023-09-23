How to get free coffee from Circle K this week

Beginning Sept. 25, Circle K will be giving mobile app users a chance to redeem a free cup of coffee for one week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you need at least one cup of coffee to help get your day started? A convivence store chain is giving their mobile app customers an opportunity to get a cup of coffee for free.

Circle K is promoting their award-winning coffees and celebrating National Coffee Day by giving mobile app users any size cup of coffee for free starting Sept. 25 and running until Oct. 2.

There's only one catch: The promotion limits customers to one free cup of coffee for the week, so choose which day you'd like to redeem the offer wisely.

“We are passionate about the quality coffee we offer at Circle K and know our loyal customers like celebrating specialty days like National and International Coffee Day,” said Jeff Lohnes, head of global beverage products at Circle K.

Circle K's House Blend and Colombian Dark coffee varieties recently received taste-test awards at the 2023 Golden Bean World Series, which is an international competition to see who brews the best coffee in the world.