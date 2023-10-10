Domino’s is giving away free 'Emergency Pizza'

Here's how you can cash in on the latest promo for free pizza.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You probably don’t need a free pizza in the literal sense, but it’s still nice to have!

The latest promotion from Domino's will net you what the Ann Arbor-based pizza chain calls an “Emergency Pizza,” you just have to place a digital, online order for at least $7.99.

From there, either sign-up and/or create a Domino’s Rewards account within seven days of the order to claim your free, medium two-topping pizza.

"Why did we launch Domino's Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point!" Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer, said in a prepared statement. "The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!"

True to the emergency moniker, though, you’ll then only have 30 days to redeem the free pizza. The emergency pizza offer runs through Feb. 11, 2024.

Notably, you cannot redeem the free pizza on Halloween, New Year's Eve or Feb. 11 (Super Bowl Sunday).

Domino’s has run several unique promotions over the years.

You might remember, in 2018, the chain put out a call out for customers to nominate their town for a grant to repair roads – notably with potholes – that affected pizza deliveries.