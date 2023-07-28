Since the search effort started, the group has managed to save two of the lost litter. Callie said there are two others underground that she can still hear.

HOUSTON — Over the past three days, Callie Clemens, her dog Giselle -- who is a fantastic puppy sniffer -- and a group of volunteers have been scouring storm drains near the Spring Branch area looking for dogs she says are trapped.

Why is she doing this?

"Because I can’t sleep knowing there are puppies in there going to die,” Clemens said.

Since the search effort started, the group has managed to save two of the lost litter. She said there are two others underground that she can still hear.

The volunteers have been using dog sounds on their phones in hopes that they can get some type of response from the remaining puppies.

“I know they’re still in there, I just think they’re further down," she said.

Volunteers spent Friday night searching after dark for the remaining litter, wading through nasty water and fighting through nests of cockroaches, looking for the lost puppies that they say they hear crying.

The group hopes it won't be too much longer before the puppies are found.