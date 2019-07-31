About 9,500 children's pajamas from H&M have been recalled because they don't meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. It could lead to children being burned.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves two styles of children’s 100 percent cotton knit, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. The pajamas were sold in sizes 2 through 10. Specifically, the recalls involve just the pajama tops.

One style was sold as a set of two pajamas. The tops include a pink long-sleeve top with a dog’s face screen-printed onto the front and two extended 3D fabricated ears.

The gray long-sleeve top includes a pink bow trim located at the neckline, a pink heart screen-printed on the left chest and is paired with long pants (pink and polka dot print).

The second style under recall is a white long-sleeve top with a cat’s face screen-printed on the front with two extended 3D fabricated ears, paired with long white polka dot pants.

Recalled children's pajama tops from H&M.

CPSC

Product code 0537645 can be found on the wash instructions tag.

Customers should stop letting children wear the recalled tops. H&M is offering a full refund plus a $20 gift card. H&M can be contacted via live chat or by calling 855-HNM-SHOP.

Portions of this text were pulled directly from the CPSC website.