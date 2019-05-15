JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida family is preparing to say goodbye to a baby just two weeks after his mother died during childbirth.

WJAX-TV reports baby Matthew has been fighting for his life since his birth 12 days ago. His mother, 37-year-old Lauren Accurso, died of complications after the birth.

He has been in the NICU at a Jacksonville hospital since his birth.

RELATED: She went to the hospital to have her baby. Now her husband is raising two kids alone

RELATED: She couldn't wait to be a mom, but now her twins will never know her

The baby's father, Matthew Accurso, released a statement Wednesday saying in part, "My miracle is holding my son for as many precious moments as possible and when the time comes, lifting him up to his mommy so that she can hold him for the first time in paradise."

"I would be so grateful for your prayers in the coming days as we work with the doctors and medical staff and plan to see Matthew off to his mommy and Heavenly Father,” he wrote.

A GoFundMe account to aid the family has raised more than $160,000 toward a $200,000 goal.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.