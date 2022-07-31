Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year — or even for life

Other prizes include $5,000 in Visa rewards cards or a $75 Visa rewards card.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey is celebrating National Lover's Day by offering Reese's fans a chance to win free peanut butter cups for one year—or even for life.

Now through July, candy connoisseurs should keep an eye out for specially marked Reese's packages with a QR code on them. To see if you won, you'll need to register at www.ReesesLovers.com and enter the code from the wrapper.

If you would rather not make a purchase but still want to play, Hershey will email you a code. All you have to do is send a 3x5 card or piece of paper with your full name, email and address by July 27 to:

Standard Group

Attn: Reese’s Lovers Game Request

500 East Oregon Road

Lititz, Pennsylvania, 17543

This is all part of Hershey's new Reese's Loves You Back promotion, which was launched in recognition of National Lover's Day on April 23.

