Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above shows the helicopter crashing into the water. It could be sensitive to some viewers.

A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.

The crash happened at around 1:10 p.m. Two of the three passengers aboard the helicopter were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The FAA told WPLG News in a statement that the helicopter went down "under unknown circumstances."

The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travelers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.