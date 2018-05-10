The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed Thursday that the West Nile Virus had been identified in Agua Dulce.

According to health services, one pool of mosquitoes collected by the Nueces County Vector Control showed a match for the West Nile Virus.

Residents of Nueces County are cautioned in and around Agua Dulce also areas surrounding County Road 38.

Residents should avoid exposure to mosquitoes. Residents in all parts of western Nueces County should also take precautions.

Nueces County continues to spray in overnight hours to control mosquito populations in the unincorporated areas for the County and are concentrating efforts in the Agua Dulce area.

