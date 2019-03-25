A brand of gun safes sold nationwide is under recall because of a malfunction that can allow someone to open it without a key or combination, giving anyone access to the firearms inside.

The Stack-On Sentinel gun safe has a bolt malfunction, according to the voluntary recall by Alpha Guardian. It was sold at Dick's Sporting Goods from November 2018 through December 2018 for about $700.

The black steel safe is used to store up to 10 firearms or other valuables, the company said. The style number FSS18-64-MB-E-S can be found on the shipping packaging. The “Sentinel” name appears on the front of the safe.

RELATED: Tyson recalls 69,000 pounds of chicken strips due to metal pieces

RELATED: Baby cough syrup recalled for infant vomiting, diarrhea risk

About 1,250 units are involved in the recall. People who bought them are urged to stop using them and to contact Alpha Guardian for instructions on receiving a free replacement safe or a refund.

Contact can be made by email or by phone at 833-255-9827 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time Monday through Friday.

Alpha Guardian's Stack-On Sentinel model safe.

Alpha Guardian via CPSC