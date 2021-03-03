Creighton basketball coach McDermott apologizes for 'plantation' comment to team

Greg McDermott said he "immediately" recognized his mistake and quickly addressed it with the team.

Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott is apologizing after telling his team, "I can't have anybody leave the plantation" following Creighton's loss to Xavier Saturday.

McDermott addressed the issue in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday. He said he used a "terribly inappropriate analogy" in telling his team to stick together.

"Guys, we got to stick together," McDermott wrote. "We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can't have anybody leave the plantation."

"I have never used that analogy and it's not indicatvie of who I am as a person or as a coach," McDermott wrote. "I am deeply sorry."

McDermott also said he spent the last three days in conversations with players, staff, parents and university administrators.

Creighton acknowledged what it called McDermott's "deplorable language that is inconsistent with the university's values and commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment." The school said it believes the phrase was "out of character" for McDermott, but that it does not diminish that the remark was hurtful.

As for what discipline McDermott may face, the university says that remains confidential.

Former Creighton point guard Maurice Watson Jr. tweeted "this is wild and out of pocket. 'I’m sorry' don’t cut it."