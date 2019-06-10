DETROIT — The top negotiator in contract talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers says bargaining has hit a big snag.

In an email to union members, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) casts doubt on whether there will be a settlement soon in a dispute that's led to a 21-day strike by 49,000 union members.

Dittes' letter says the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He says GM responded Sunday by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes.

He says the company isn't willing to fairly compensate workers.

GM says it continues to negotiate in good faith "with very good proposals."

The strike has shut down GM's U.S. production since Sept. 16 and hampered manufacturing in Mexico and Canada.

RELATED: GM reverses course, says strikers will keep health coverage

RELATED: GM strike enters 2nd week with no clear end in sight

RELATED: Hundreds of Kentucky GM workers flood the streets of Bowling Green to strike

RELATED: As the 2020 Corvette rolls through Louisville, will the GM strike affect it's upcoming production?

RELATED: What is the impact of a GM strike?