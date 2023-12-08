Georgia grand jury could indict Trump early next week as witnesses are called

Earlier this week, on Monday, the former lieutenant governor confirmed on social media that he received subpoenas.

ATLANTA — Two witnesses will testify early next week before a Fulton County grand jury that could indict Donald Trump and his allies over the 2020 election.

Former Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent Atlanta journalist George Chidi are set to appear before jurors Tuesday after receiving requests from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office.

Willis and prosecutors will begin presenting the case to jurors early next week, and indictments could soon follow.

Duncan told CNN on Saturday that he'd been asked to appear. He later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming his appearance.

"I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election," Duncan wrote. "Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness."

Duncan served as the state's lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023, deciding not to run for reelection after being highly critical of Trump's debunked election fraud claims.



As lieutenant governor, Duncan served as president of the state Senate. Lawmakers there were subjected to pressure from Trump allies to overturn the election.

I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election.



Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness. https://t.co/3j73O1kLNj — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) August 12, 2023

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani and others argued that the election was stolen during a seven-hour Senate subcommittee hearing on Dec. 3, 2020. Georgia election officials quickly debunked the claims made.

A group of state senators, with urging from Trump, pushed for Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session so an alternate slate of Republican electors could be selected. Kemp and Duncan rejected those calls in December 2020.

"State law is clear: the legislature could only direct an alternative method for choosing presidential electors if the election was not able to be held on the date set by federal law," a portion of their statement read.

Chidi — who also confirmed in a tweet that he was asked to appear on Tuesday — stumbled upon a meeting at the Georgia State Capitol where Trump supporters posed as presidential electors and signed Electoral College documents falsely claiming that Trump won the election.

At least half of the Trump electors reached immunity deals with prosecutors, according to court documents. Others may be charged as part of Willis' investigation.

The GOP group met at the state capitol on Dec. 14, 2020 — the same day Georgia's Democratic presidential electors cast Electoral College ballots for Joe Biden.

Chidi stumbled upon the meeting after following one of the GOP's alternate electors into a room. He said he was kicked out of the room shortly after entering and lied to about the purpose of the meeting.

"I went to the capitol ... because I was concerned after seeing a lot of right-wing extremist activity," he told 11Alive last week. "I didn't realize the Republican electors would actually try to meet there."

Former Democratic state lawmakers Jen Jordan and Bee Nguyen told 11Alive last week that they received subpoenas. Both heard Giuliani speak at separate meetings in the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives.

