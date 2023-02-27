'General Lee' crashes on Missouri highway

Two people were injured when the iconic orange car crashed on Historic 165 Highway near Branson.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — One of the most iconic cars in Hollywood history was involved in a crash in southern Missouri Sunday.

The car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Historic 165 Highway near Branson, Missouri was none other than the "General Lee" itself. The bright orange car with the number "01" on the side and Confederate flag on the roof was made famous by brothers Bo and Luke Duke in the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard."

Two people were inside the car when it crashed, causing heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment, though the nature of their injuries was not released.

Western Taney County Fire along with Taney County Ambulance District and Hollister PD responded to a single vehicle crash.

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, which posted photos of the crash scene on Facebook, 309 cars were built and painted in the General Lee's paint scheme for the TV show and 26 more were made for a 2005 movie starring Johnny Knoxville and Jessica Simpson.