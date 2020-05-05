CINCINNATI — Note: Video is not related to the story.

The archbishop of Cincinnati has sent a message to a Catholic high school to further explain the decision to oust a gay English teacher who taught at the school for over 20 years.

Alter High School in Kettering reportedly did not renew Jim Zimmerman’s contract after a “concern” was submitted to the office of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr. Teachers at Cincinnati Archdioceses schools sign an annual contract that includes an agreement that prohibits behavior that is “in contradiction to Catholic social doctrine or morals.”

Schnurr wrote that these policies are informed by “the enduring teaching of the Catholic church — not by hate, bigotry or homophobia, as some have alleged.”

