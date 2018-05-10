The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a multiple murder suspect has been captured after a week-long search involving helicopters and dogs in rugged terrain.

The agency says 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace was taken into custody on Friday after a search that narrowed to Stewart County. It says more details will be released at a news conference.

Wallace is wanted on multiple charges after being accused of attacking a couple and setting their house on fire, killing the wife and seriously injuring the husband. He's also accused of fatally shooting a man Monday and stealing his truck.

Authorities say the search was complicated because Wallace knows these woods, which have caves and other hiding places. Area schools have been on "soft lockdown" and school bus routes were canceled to avoid having children exposed.

Authorities captured murder suspect Kirby Wallace on Friday morning after a week-long manhunt in Middle Tennessee.

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.