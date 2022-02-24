Jaime Richardson's kids are from all over – three were born in Ukraine in dire conditions.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jaime Richardson is a mom to 14.

"It was always on our heart that we wanted to adopt. It was never part of my plan to have 14 children, but this was God's plan. It's a crazy life, but we love it," Richardson said.

Most of her kids have special needs. So Richardson and her husband, along with a team of around-the-clock nurses and aides, spend time in their former garage in Fort Wayne.

"We converted it to the CP clubhouse, CP for cerebral palsy, so just to have one big space for wheelchairs that my kids with special needs need," Richardson said. "This is just kind of our medical space that we've made in our home with my kiddos with more specific needs."

Her kids are from all over. Three were born in Ukraine in dire conditions.

"We were just about to start up the process for number 15 from Ukraine when everything broke loose," Richardson said.

She could barely sleep as pictures were released of the attack overnight.

"A lot of people we love dearly are there right now," Richardson said, which includes her children's biological family, who she tries to stay in touch with.

"I did get a message from Vika, his foster mom, that she had fled to the west and is near the Polish border. Her and her mother were trying to get across the Polish border, but they don't have access to a car," Richardson said.

However, Richardson can't help but think of her kids and that orphanage.

"Now, they're in a war zone, but they were already in a horrible state before this. They were dying in cribs alone," Richardson said.

The Richardsons must wait until everything settles down before they can help another child from Ukraine, praying the chaos doesn't follow them.

"The Ukrainian people are strong. They are a tough people. They have faced a lot of adversity, and they love their nation fiercely. And I just know they're going to fight tooth and nail, which is wonderful, but also kind of scary at the same time. Knowing people that I know and love and care about are in grave danger, but you have to keep the faith that God is in control," Richardson said. "If Russia does take over, what is that going to mean for Europe and what does that mean for the rest of the world? It might not be knocking on our door right now, but this is significant for all of us."

Richardson is urging others to help the children in Ukraine. For more information on how to help, click here.

IU student fearful for welfare of mother, brother in Ukraine

“All of a sudden, I started seeing all these statements saying it has begun, it has started,” said Nataliya Shpylova Saeed, the president of Indiana University’s Ukrainian Studies Organization and a PhD candidate in the Department of Slavic and East European Languages and Cultures.

Shpylova Saeed said she is heartbroken and fearful for her mom and brother still in Ukraine.

“[My mom] says what’s scary right now is, at the moment, I don’t even hear cars in the streets. It’s very quiet… and also I’m scared because I don’t know when it will end,” Saeed said.

Being miles away, Saeed is thankful for the support she feels at home. She came to the U.S. in 2012 after living in Ukraine for 30 years.

“These words of support are just the only thing that helps me stay hopeful and sane at the moment,” she said.

It’s the same hope Inna Pecar is feeling, yet still fearful for the country.

“It’s just so scary and it doesn’t make sense,” Pecar said.

Pecar opened an international adoption agency in Indianapolis after moving here 30 years ago with her oldest son. She said "Kids First Adoption Services" frequently works with families in Ukraine, but right now, there is a lot of uncertainty.

“We make sure children are in a safe place, to make sure we keep in touch with adoptive families and update them as much as we can,” she said.

In the meantime, Ukrainians like Pecar are hoping for peace and an end to the chaos.