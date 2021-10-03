x
Former NASCAR driver, son of Zaxby's co-founder killed in Georgia double shooting

John Wes Townley was the son of Tony Townley, a co-founder of Zaxby's.

ATHENS, Ga. — A former NASCAR driver and the son of a co-founder of Zaxby's was killed in a double shooting in Athens Saturday evening.

Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a shooting at approximately 8:44 p.m. at the 200-block of Morton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old John Wes Townley, of Athens, and a 30-year-old woman shot. 

Authorities said both were transported to the hospital where Townley died due to his injuries. 

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, the "suspected shooter" is accounted for and there is not a threat to public safety. 

"It is believed that the involved parties were known to each other," Athens-Clarke County Police said. 

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. 

According to NBC Sports, Townley competed in NASCAR from 2008-2016. He took part in 110 Camping World Truck Series races and 76 Xfinity races. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 19, 2014, file photo, John Wes Townley speaks at a news conference after qualifying for the Arca Racing Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. Former NASCAR driver Townley was killed Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in a shooting in Georgia that also wounded a woman, investigators said. Townley, 31, died in the shooting in a neighborhood around 9 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

