Former first daughter Barbara Bush and husband Craig Coyne welcome baby girl

DALLAS — Former first daughter Barbara Bush has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday in Maine, not far from the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, former President George W. Bush said in a statement Tuesday.

He said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “delighted."

“Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful,” he said.