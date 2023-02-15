Former Beyond Meat Executive Doug Ramsey has pleaded guilty after a nose biting incident after a football game in September.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A former Beyond Meat executive has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a nose-biting incident outside a Razorback football game in September 2022.

Doug Ramsey, who took the job at Beyond Meat after working as an executive at Tyson Foods, was accused of a road rage attack outside the Arkansas Razorbacks v. Missouri State Bears in Fayetteville.

The police report says the 53-year-old Fayetteville man attacked another man who tried to inch in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s sport utility vehicle.

A police officer responding to the reported disturbance arrived to find “two males with bloody faces,” the report states.

After speaking with Ramsey, the other man and a witness, the officer determined that Ramsey had gotten out of his SUV and “punched through the back windshield” of the other car. The driver of the other vehicle said he emerged from his car and Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body" and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," the officer reported.

That man and the witness also reported hearing Ramsey “threaten to kill” the man.

In October, Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey. Later, Beyond Meat said in a regulatory filing that Ramsey was leaving the company.

Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett confirmed on Feb. 15, 2023, that Ramsey pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Judge Joanna Taylor's court on Tuesday.

Ramsey was originally charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat. He's been sentenced to three years probation and a $1,000 fine. Durrett also says Ramsey is ordered to perform 160 hours of community service.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device