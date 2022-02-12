Members of the Florida National Guard removed from Ukraine amid ongoing tension

160 members of the Florida National Guard in total were relocated.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Members of the Florida National Guard who had been training Ukrainian forces are being removed and relocated to other parts of Europe.

The order for the troops who had been deployed in Ukraine since November came from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, NPR reports. 160 members in total were relocated.

"The Secretary made this decision out of an abundance of caution — with the safety and security of our personnel foremost in mind — and informed by the State Department's guidance on U.S. personnel in Ukraine," John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement, according to NPR.

"This repositioning does not signify a change in our determination to support Ukraine's Armed Forces, but will provide flexibility in assuring allies and deterring aggression."

This announcement follows after the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv revealed the U.S. State Department told all non-emergency employees at the embassy to leave "due to continued reports of a Russian military build-up on the border of Ukraine," Business Insider reports.

Russia has massed troops near the Ukraine border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus, but denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possible imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply.

Before talking to Biden, Putin is to have a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with him in Moscow earlier in the week to try to resolve the crisis.

Britain on Saturday told its nationals to leave Ukraine. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC U.K. troops that have been training the Ukrainian army also would leave the country.

Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland to reassure allies.

Biden has said the U.S. military will not enter a war in Ukraine, but he has promised severe economic sanctions against Moscow, in concert with international allies.