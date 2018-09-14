With storm surges of up to 11 feet predicted as Hurricane Florence strikes the Carolinas Friday, The Weather Channel created this sobering simulation with graphics that shows how dangerous that is -- by putting their meteorologists into the virtual world.

The graphic shows what it looks like when flooding reaches 3 feet, 6 feet, and 9 feet. All the while, the meteorologist stands in a protective bubble.

Surrounding them, a car is flooded, then suddenly begins to float as the waters get higher -- becoming a potential battering ram.

Trees and street signs that normally is well above people's heads disappears in the floodwaters.

If you have a two-story home, the first floor is totally flooded in a 9-foot surge.

Debris such as boxes, patio furniture, and barbecue grills are seen floating in the water, becoming potential hazards. The viewer is also reminded that live power lines could be hidden in the water, and well as dangerous chemicals.



