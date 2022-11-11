Two veterans and a former officer helped subdue the passenger, witnesses said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A flight headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta when a passenger on board the plane was reportedly found with a box cutter, Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

The flight's planned departure from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was at 7:23 p.m. However, the authorities elected to divert to the plane to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) after a disturbance involving a disruptive passenger, in possession of a box cutter, ensued.

TSA says the cockpit was secured and passengers were deplaned after arriving in Atlanta before 9 p.m.

The passenger in question was taken into custody by FBI and Atlanta law enforcement upon their arrival, the airline said.

Following a search of the suspect, a second box cutter was discovered in the passenger’s carry-on, according to TSA.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members on board of Flight 1761, however, the delay has pushed passengers' arrival to Tampa to Saturday morning.

Flight-tracking data shows the plane landed around 10:30 a.m. at Tampa International Airport.