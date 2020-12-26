Family of five found dead at Arkansas home on Christmas day

Police revealed the victims' ages range from eight years old to 50 and are all female. Family has started a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Five females were found dead on Christmas evening after police were called to a house near Atkins.

According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 5:14 p.m. that there were "possible victims" at a house near the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road.

Once on scene, deputies secured the scene for investigators.

Sergeant Rodney McNeese with the Pope County Sheriff's Office said that five people are dead. The Arkansas State Police is assisting the Pope County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

During an afternoon press conference with the sheriff's office, police revealed they do not have a suspect in custody nor a possible motive, but they do believe it to be an isolated incident within the family.

Police also revealed guns were involved and the ages of the victims range from eight years old to 50 years old. Three of the victims were juveniles.