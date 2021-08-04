One missing, seven hurt after explosion in northeast Columbus

Two people went to the hospital in critical condition according to Columbus Fire officials.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is missing and seven others are hurt after an explosion and fire at a northeast Columbus manufacturing plant, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Chief Steve Martin told 10TV the explosion happened around 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paints plant on Leonard Avenue, and triggered a fire.

A number of victims inside the building managed to escape on their own and were taken to local hospitals. However, two people were trapped and had to be rescued by emergency crews. Those two victims went to the hospital in critical condition, but Martin says they are now stable.

The search for other potential victims is still ongoing as crews get close to extinguishing the flames. Damage to the building caused by the explosion is making it hard for crews to search the building.

Hazmat crews are at the scene since the plant houses dangerous materials, according to Chief Martin and the EPA has been notified. Evacuations are underway at other nearby business buildings.

Authorities are not sure what sparked the explosion.