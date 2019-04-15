A fire has broken out at the world-famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

Smoke and flames were seen billowing out of the church. Several videos of the fire have been posted by onlookers on social media.

The cause of the fire, which began Monday evening, have not been determined. The cathedral is currently undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation project.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted that Paris firefighters are on the scene trying to control the flames. She urged everyone to stay clear of the perimeter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.