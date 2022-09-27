DEA seized over 10 million fentanyl pills across United States in just 4 months

Drug traffickers have expanded their inventory to sell fentanyl in a plethora of bright colors, shapes and sizes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the DOJ announced the results of an enforcement operation that occurred between May and September of this year.

This resulted in fentanyl seizures across the United States.

As part of the One Pill Can Kill initiative, the DEA and its law enforcement partners seized over 10 million fentanyl pills, in addition to 980 pounds of fentanyl powder, from May 23 through Sept. 8.

This initiative launched in September 2021 -- along with a public awareness campaign -- to take action against the fake pill threat and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills being disguised and sold as prescription medications.

Officials said the amount of fentanyl taken off the streets during this surge is equivalent to more than 36 million lethal doses removed from the illegal drug supply.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing the United States.

The DEA said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. They said just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that could fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially lethal dose.

In 2021, the DEA reported over 107,000 Americans died from a drug poisoning or overdose. 66 percent of those deaths can be attributed to synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.

Drug traffickers have expanded their inventory to sell fentanyl in a plethora of bright colors, shapes and sizes.

The DEA stated that rainbow fentanyl was first reported to them in February 2022, and it has now been seized in 21 states.

