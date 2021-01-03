FDA recall notice: J&J Distributing taco products recalled for Listeria fears

Multiple taco products with names like "Haug" and "Fresh Tyme" were recalled by the Minnesota distributor, no illnesses were reported as of March 1, the FDA said.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall warning from J&J Distributing out of St. Paul, Minnesota after several of their taco-related products were flagged for possibly being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the agency, multiple products have the potential to be contaminated with the organism which can cause serious and sometimes deadly illness in young children, the frail or elderly and others who have weakened immune systems.

The products recalled by J&J Distributing were distributed to retail stores across the United States, as as of March 1, according to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall. Routine testing by J&J Distributing triggered the recall after the company found Listeria monocytogenes in a utensil used to produce these products.

The recalled products include:

Haug Taco Tray 16 oz, (6-10014-16383-9), Haug Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray 22 oz, (6-10014-16414-0), Haug Taco Tray 16 oz, (6-10014-16415-7), Haug Taco Tray 29 oz, (6-10014-16416-4), Fresh Thyme Taco Dip 10oz, (8-41330-12368), Taste buds Layered Fiesta Taco Dip 9 oz, (0-38232-31611-8), Taste buds Taco Platter 26 oz, (0-38232-31683-5), Taste budsTaco Platter 15.8 oz, (0-38232-33235-4), Taste buds Taco Dip 9 oz, (0-38232-31612-5), Earth grown Mini Taco Dip, (6-10014-22341-0), Caribou Turkey Sandwich 9 oz, (7-98493-17447-5), Kwik Trip Taco Dip 8oz, (0-38232-36091-3), Kwik Trip Taco Dip 15.8oz, (0-38232-36090-6)

While Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious illness in some at risk individuals, food products contaminated with the organism can also still cause short-term symptoms in healthy people including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria also has the ability to cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA says.

Consumers who purchased any of these affected products are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.