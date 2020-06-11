x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Nation World

Court orders FDA to assess environmental impact of GM salmon

AquaBounty, which makes the salmon, said it will evaluate the ruling and that its fish is not yet being sold in the U.S.

A federal judge has ordered the Food and Drug Administration to assess the potential environmental impact of genetically modified salmon previously approved by the agency. 

But the judge did not vacate the approval in the meantime, because he said the risk for near-term environmental harm is low.

AquaBounty, which makes the salmon, said it will evaluate the ruling and that its fish is not yet being sold in the U.S.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Center for Food Safety, one of the groups that sued the FDA, said the agency will have to go back and do its homework. 

RELATED: Indiana farm touts genetically modified, fast-growing salmon

RELATED: VERIFY: Is it safe to eat food items after its 'best if used by' listed date?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Related Articles