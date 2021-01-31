The dog, Lexi, is a 10-month-old Red Teacup Poodle.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach couple is asking for the public's help in finding their dog who they say was stolen from their home Saturday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday at their condo on 11th Avenue South on the Oceanfront.

Kim and Rick Block told First Coast News that they ordered food off of Grubhub from Gusto Italian restaurant.

They said when the food got there, the delivery guy handed it to them and after turning around for a split second to put the food down, their dog was gone.

Kim Block searched their entire condo for several minutes yelling the dog’s name but she couldn’t find her.

She even talked to the doorman to view the security video.

The couple said the video shows the delivery driver putting the dog in a bag in the elevator and then walking back to his car.

The dog, Lexi, is a 10-month-old Red Teacup Poodle.

They said she just had surgery Friday and got a chip put in her. Unfortunately, the chip fell out Friday night.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department confirms they’re investigating the incident and are “working a few angles."

The restaurant was able to give officers security video to show a partial tag of the driver’s vehicle.

From that video officers believe they were able to get a good description of the vehicle.

The dog’s owners say this is their 10-month-old puppy and the driver getting into the elevator right after the food was delivered @FCN2go



Video courtesy Rick Block pic.twitter.com/vNeONHW7Ws — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) January 31, 2021

And this is the man walking out of the building holding the dog he just put in the bag in the previous video @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/YXuElk86cs — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) January 31, 2021