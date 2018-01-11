Arlington, Texas — The Prestonwood Lake Dam in Arlington, Texas is under danger of “imminent” failure due to erosion and Mayor Jeff Williams has declared an emergency.

Video from HD Chopper 8 showed water penetrating the dam, which is located in north Arlington near West Lamar and Northwest Green Oaks boulevards.

In a statement, city officials stressed that should the dam fail, flooding of homes in the area is not likely but downstream culverts could become clogged with debris.

As all eyes are on the dam, exactly who's responsible for maintaining it is unclear. While the city called the dam private, it was built by an HOA in 1978, residents in the neighborhood said it's not their responsibility.

"That is a good question," said Robert Blake, a neighbor, when asked about who should be maintaining the dam. "You have an HOA that in their bylaws says they're not responsible for the dam. You have a homeowner that everyone believes that the dam—and the city says the dam—is on his property that has told the HOA it's not his problem and not on his property. And then you have the city who said it's not their problem. So everyone is kinda pointing fingers at everyone else."

