A new Facebook scam is making headlines across the country.

Some Facebook users say they received a message warning them that their account has been cloned - but it appears that the real scam is the message itself.

Account cloning occurs when someone makes a new account with your name and using your public photos. They don't gain access to any of your private information but will try to trick your friends into adding them and then ask for money or send viruses.

The message users received reads something like: "Hi....I actually got another friend request from you yesterday...which I ignored so you may want to check your account. Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears...then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too....I had to do the people individually. Good Luck!"

HOAX: If you get this message on Facebook, do not forward. This message is a hoax that is being spread around. You did not send anyone a friend request. It is not a real message. pic.twitter.com/xsIR8iVUNl — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsWPSD) October 7, 2018

In fact, Facebook told WSYR-TV that it had seen no uptick in account cloning. The real scam involves forwarding the message on to all of your friends and misinforming people.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

So, rest assured, this latest "friend request" scare is just that: A scare.

