An F-16 fighter jet crashed into a warehouse near March Reserve Air Force Base in Riverside, California.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tweeted that the pilot was able to eject and is being evaluated, but the pilot's condition hasn't been released.

Footage from Los Angeles media outlets showed a large hole in the roof of a warehouse near the military base.

Fox Los Angeles reported that base officials believe the plane may have experienced a "possible hydraulic failure."

It's unknown if anyone was inside the warehouse where the jet crashed.

The Sheriff's Department tweeted that it was working to gather more information that it could release.