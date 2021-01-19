Everything coming and leaving Netflix in February 2021

Major feature films like Jonah Hill's "War Dogs," the horror movies "The Conjuring" 1 and 2 and Julia Robert's 2010 "Eat Pray Love" will be added in February.

WASHINGTON — Netflix has announced everything that is coming and going from the platform in February of 2021. The streaming service said it's releasing lots of original content like movies, family-friendly shows, anime, documentaries and comedy specials.

The hit Netflix original movie "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" is getting another sequel. In 2020, Netflix released the movie "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," but this month another movie about Lara Jean and Peter's high school love life will be released. "To All The Boys: Always And Forever" follows Lara Jean's college plans and if Peter falls into the mix.

Other major feature films like Jonah Hill's "War Dogs," the horror movies "The Conjuring" 1 and 2, "Inception" and Julia Robert's 2010 classic "Eat Pray Love" will also be added throughout the month.

Netflix, as always, is offering brand new comedy specials. Comedian Brian Regan, in his second special, tries to confront his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers and his recent realization that he has O.C.D. Actor Dani Rovira will also have a comedy special available to stream in February.

However, all good things must come to an end. Popular movies like "Goodfella," "The Other Guys," "Easy A" and "Saving Mr. Banks" will be removed from the platform throughout the month.

The new lineup comes about a week after Netflix said a new movie would be released every week in 2021.

Coming to Netflix February 2021

February 1

"Beverly Hills Ninja" (1997)

"Eat Pray Love" (2010)

"Inception" (2010)

"Love Daily: Season 1"

"My Best Friend's Wedding" (1997)

"My Dead Ex: Season 1"

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989)

"Rocks" (2019)

"Shutter Island" (2010)

"The Bank Job" (2008)

"The Patriot" (2000)

"The Unsetting: Season 1"

"Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2"

"Zathura" (2005)

February 2

"Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

February 3

"All My Friends Are Dead" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Black Beach" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Firefly Lane" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 5

"Hache: Season 2" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Invisible City" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Last Paradiso" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Little Big Women" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Malcolm & Marie" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Space Sweepers" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Strip Down, Rise Up" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 6

"The Sinner: Jamie"

February 8

"iCarly: Seasons 1-2"

"War Dogs" (2016)

February 10

"Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman" -- NETFLIX FILM

"The World We Make" (2019)

February 11

"Capitani" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Layla Majnun" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Middle of Nowhere" (2012)

"Red Dot" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Squared Love" -- NETFLIX FILM

February 12

"Buried by the Bernards" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Nadiya Bakes" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Hate by Dani Rovira" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

"To All The Boys: Always And Forever" -- NETFLIX FILM

February 13

"Monsoon" (2019)

February 15

"The Crew" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 16

"Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie"

"Good Girls: Season 3"

February 17

"Behind Her Eyes" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Hello, Me!" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 18

"Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan"

February 19

"I Care A Lot" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Tribes of Europa" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20

"Classmates Minus" -- NETFLIX FILM

February 21

"The Conjuring" (2013)

"The Conjuring 2" (2016)

February 23

"Brian Regan: On The Rocks" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

"Pelé" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 24

"Canine Intervention" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Ginny & Georgia" -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 25

"Geez & Ann" -- NETFLIX FILM

"High-Rise Invasion"

February 26

"Bigfoot Family"

"Captain Fantastic" (2016)

"Caught by a Wave" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Crazy About Her" -- NETFLIX FILM

"No Escape" (2015)

"Our Idiot Brother" (2011)

Leaving Netflix in February 2021

February 4

"Erased" (2012)

February 5

"Lila & Eve" (2015)

"Woody Woodpecker" (2017)

February 7

"Don't Knock Twice" (2016)

"Swiped" (2018)

February 10

"A Bad Moms Christmas" (2017)

February 11

"The Other Guys" (2010)

February 14

"Alone in Berlin" (2016)

"Hostiles" (2017)

February 16

"Brave Miss World: Collection 1"

February 19

"Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5"

February 20

"A Haunted House" (2013)

February 21

"Trespass Against Us" (2016)

February 24

"Dolphin Tale 2" (2014)

February 26

"The Frozen Ground" (2013)

February 28

"A Walk to Remember" (2002)

"Basic Instinct" (1992)

"Easy A" (2010)

"GoodFellas" (1990)

"Gran Torino" (2008)

"Haywire" (2011)

"LA 92" (2017)

"Little Nicky" (2000)

"My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games"

"Retribution" (2015)

"Saving Mr. Banks" (2013)

"Sleepover" (2004)

"The Gift" (2015)