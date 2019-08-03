A Cook County grand jury has returned a 16-count indictment against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in connection with his reporting of an alleged attack he claimed to suffer in late January, according to multiple reports.

The Cook county State's Attorney's Office confirmed the indictment to ABC 7 in Chicago.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday, according to CBS Chicago.

Smollett was charged last month with a felony disorderly conduct count for filing a false police report after allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself.

Smollett, who is black and gay, claimed two men hurled slurs and looped a rope around his neck on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago.

But police say Smollett had paid two brothers to stage the attack.

Investigators claimed it was a publicity stunt because the actor was upset about his pay on the hit TV show.

His attorneys say Smollett is innocent.

The new charges from the indictment each carry a possible sentence of probation to four years in prison, ABC 7 Chicago reported.